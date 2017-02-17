Range Rover Classic

car description

Very rare red 200Tdi manual Classic Range Rover. Comes with 12 months MOT.Used as daily drive 40mpg on long journeys. Grey cloth seats and interior.High mileage but new engine and LT 77 gearbox (not reconditioned or swop) less than 50,000 miles. Headliner,turbo, radiator,transfer box, coils and shocks fitted at same time as engine. I've had car for since 2012 and fitted starter motor, water pump, timing belt, top tailgate and much more.