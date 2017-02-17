loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Classic

Darwen £3,995 3995.00GBP

Darwen, Lancashire

£3,995
Brian Massey
Very rare red 200Tdi manual Classic Range Rover. Comes with 12 months MOT.Used as daily drive 40mpg on long journeys. Grey cloth seats and interior.High mileage but new engine and LT 77 gearbox (not reconditioned or swop) less than 50,000 miles. Headliner,turbo, radiator,transfer box, coils and shocks fitted at same time as engine. I've had car for since 2012 and fitted starter motor, water pump, timing belt, top tailgate and much more.

All terrain tyres on alloys, immobilizer, electric radiator fans, reversing camera, side steps, spot lights.

  • Ad ID
    8477
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    240836 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 1990
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    40+ mpg
