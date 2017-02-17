Range Rover Classic

Darwen £3,995 3995.00GBP
Darwen, Lancashire
Very rare red 200Tdi manual Classic Range Rover. Comes with 12 months MOT.Used as daily drive 40mpg on long journeys. Grey cloth seats and interior.High mileage but new engine and LT 77 gearbox (not reconditioned or swop) less than 50,000 miles. Headliner,turbo, radiator,transfer box, coils and shocks fitted at same time as engine. I've had car for since 2012 and fitted starter motor, water pump, timing belt, top tailgate and much more.
All terrain tyres on alloys, immobilizer, electric radiator fans, reversing camera, side steps, spot lights.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...