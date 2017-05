car description

- RANGE ROVER CLASSIC 2.5TD 120 BHP WITH 1 OWNER FROM NEW

- FIRST REGISTERED 10/1991 WITH CHASSIS NUMBER PREFIX "HA"

- SPANISH REGISTRATION, LEFT HAND DRIVE

- 202,000 KM ( 126,000 Miles)



- ORIGINAL ENGINE AND GEARBOX

- VERY ORIGINAL AND UNRESTORED

- COMES WITH ORIGINAL HANDBOOKS, INVOICES AND STILL BEARS SUPPLYING DEALERS STICKER

- STARTS FIRST TIME, DRIVES GREAT.

- NEVER BEEN USED FOR OFFROADING



- PAINTWORK IN GOOD CONDITION BUT THERE ARE TWO SMALL DENTS ON BONNET AND SOME SCRATCHES

- 100% RUST FREE



- PAPERWORK ALL CORRECT - EXPORT NO PROBLEM

- WE CAN ARRANGE DELIVERY BY TRANSPORT TO YOUR DESTINATION - Please ask for details and a quotation.



- MORE PHOTOGRAPHS ARE AVAILBLE UPON REQUEST

- VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=JfzNfpSeQRE



- CAR CAN BE SEEN ANYTIME HERE IN MARBELLA, SPAIN

- FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US:



WE ARE SPECIALISTS IN THE SALE OF TWO DOOR CLASSICS FROM SPAIN FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT THE WORLD .