Marbella £9,995 9995.00GBP
Marbella, Malaga
- RANGE ROVER CLASSIC 2.4D
- 1989 MODEL YEAR WITH CHASSIS NUMBER "FA"
- SPANISH REGISTRATION, LEFT HAND DRIVE
- CHAMONIX WHITE WITH BROWN VELOUR
- EXTRAS - FACTORY AIR CONDITIONING, TOW BAR
- PAINTWORK IN GOOD CONDITION BUT THERE ARE 2 DENTS IN THE REAR WINGS AND SOME SCRATCHES
- 99% RUST FREE
- ORIGINAL ENGINE AND GEARBOX
- 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
- VERY ORIGINAL AND UNRESTORED
- INTERIOR COMPLETE AND VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE
- STARTS FIRST TIME.
- DRIVES GREAT.
- PAPERWORK ALL CORRECT - EXPORT NO PROBLEM
WE ARE SPECIALISTS IN THE SALE OF TWO DOOR CLASSICS FROM SPAIN FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT THE WORLD .
- WE CAN ARRANGE DELIVERY BY TRANSPORT TO YOUR DESTINATION - Please ask for details and a quotation.
- MORE PHOTOGRAPHS ARE AVAILBLE UPON REQUEST
- VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP4wQYrKKlU
- CAR CAN BE SEEN ANYTIME HERE IN MARBELLA, SPAIN
- FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US:
Tel: (+34) 677.451.017. Also Whats App
Email : automaganto@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/
