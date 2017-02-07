loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Classic

Marbella £9,995 9995.00GBP

Marbella, Malaga

£9,995
- RANGE ROVER CLASSIC 2.4D
- 1989 MODEL YEAR WITH CHASSIS NUMBER "FA"
- SPANISH REGISTRATION, LEFT HAND DRIVE
- CHAMONIX WHITE WITH BROWN VELOUR
- EXTRAS - FACTORY AIR CONDITIONING, TOW BAR
- PAINTWORK IN GOOD CONDITION BUT THERE ARE 2 DENTS IN THE REAR WINGS AND SOME SCRATCHES
- 99% RUST FREE

- ORIGINAL ENGINE AND GEARBOX
- 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
- VERY ORIGINAL AND UNRESTORED
- INTERIOR COMPLETE AND VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE
- STARTS FIRST TIME.
- DRIVES GREAT.
- PAPERWORK ALL CORRECT - EXPORT NO PROBLEM

WE ARE SPECIALISTS IN THE SALE OF TWO DOOR CLASSICS FROM SPAIN FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT THE WORLD .

- WE CAN ARRANGE DELIVERY BY TRANSPORT TO YOUR DESTINATION - Please ask for details and a quotation.

- MORE PHOTOGRAPHS ARE AVAILBLE UPON REQUEST
- VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP4wQYrKKlU
- CAR CAN BE SEEN ANYTIME HERE IN MARBELLA, SPAIN
- FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US:

Tel: (+34) 677.451.017. Also Whats App
Email : automaganto@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1989
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 1989
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
