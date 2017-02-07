car description



- RANGE ROVER CLASSIC 2.4D

- 1989 MODEL YEAR WITH CHASSIS NUMBER "FA"

- SPANISH REGISTRATION, LEFT HAND DRIVE

- CHAMONIX WHITE WITH BROWN VELOUR

- EXTRAS - FACTORY AIR CONDITIONING, TOW BAR

- PAINTWORK IN GOOD CONDITION BUT THERE ARE 2 DENTS IN THE REAR WINGS AND SOME SCRATCHES

- 99% RUST FREE



- ORIGINAL ENGINE AND GEARBOX

- 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION

- VERY ORIGINAL AND UNRESTORED

- INTERIOR COMPLETE AND VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE

- STARTS FIRST TIME.

- DRIVES GREAT.

- PAPERWORK ALL CORRECT - EXPORT NO PROBLEM



WE ARE SPECIALISTS IN THE SALE OF TWO DOOR CLASSICS FROM SPAIN FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT THE WORLD .



- WE CAN ARRANGE DELIVERY BY TRANSPORT TO YOUR DESTINATION - Please ask for details and a quotation.



- MORE PHOTOGRAPHS ARE AVAILBLE UPON REQUEST

- VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP4wQYrKKlU

- CAR CAN BE SEEN ANYTIME HERE IN MARBELLA, SPAIN

- FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US:



Tel: (+34) 677.451.017. Also Whats App

Email : automaganto@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/

