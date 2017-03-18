loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Classic

Marbella £17,495 17495.00GBP

Marbella, Malaga

£17,495
car description

- Range Rover Classic 2 Door
- 3950cc V8 EFi 182 Bhp, 5 Speed Manual
- First registered 10/1991 with chassis number prefix HA
- 2 Owners from new
- 234 000 Kms (146,000 Miles)
- Spanish Registration Left Hand Drive

- Car is 100% Functioning, Starts first time, Drives Great
- No Lights on or Leaks
- Bodywork is very good except for a small dent above rear tail light
- Chassis is Rust Free
- Never been restored, welded or modified
- Interior is complete and in excellent condition for age
- Car has lived all its life in Spain
- ITV (MOT) valid until 07/2017

- Paperwork All Correct - Export no problem
- Car can be driven away today or we can arrange delivery by transporter to your destination – please ask for a quotation

- More photographs are available upon request.
- Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EdvkFBhdXY

- Car is available to view anytime by prior appointment in Marbella, Spain.
- For any further information please contact us:

We are specialists in the sale of Range Rover Classic 2 Doors from Spain for delivery throughout the world.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/

Accessories

- Finished in Ardennes Green with Brown cloth
- Extras: Air Conditioning, 16” Vogue Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Front Spoiler, Tow Bar

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Classic
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1991
  • Mileage
    146000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 1991
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.9
  • Transmission
    72
