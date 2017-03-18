Marbella £17,495 17495.00GBP
Marbella, Malaga
- Range Rover Classic 2 Door
- 3950cc V8 EFi 182 Bhp, 5 Speed Manual
- First registered 10/1991 with chassis number prefix HA
- 2 Owners from new
- 234 000 Kms (146,000 Miles)
- Spanish Registration Left Hand Drive
- Car is 100% Functioning, Starts first time, Drives Great
- No Lights on or Leaks
- Bodywork is very good except for a small dent above rear tail light
- Chassis is Rust Free
- Never been restored, welded or modified
- Interior is complete and in excellent condition for age
- Car has lived all its life in Spain
- ITV (MOT) valid until 07/2017
- Paperwork All Correct - Export no problem
- Car can be driven away today or we can arrange delivery by transporter to your destination – please ask for a quotation
- More photographs are available upon request.
- Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EdvkFBhdXY
- Car is available to view anytime by prior appointment in Marbella, Spain.
- For any further information please contact us:
We are specialists in the sale of Range Rover Classic 2 Doors from Spain for delivery throughout the world.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/
- Finished in Ardennes Green with Brown cloth
- Extras: Air Conditioning, 16” Vogue Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Front Spoiler, Tow Bar
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...