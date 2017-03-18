car description

- Range Rover Classic 2 Door

- 3950cc V8 EFi 182 Bhp, 5 Speed Manual

- First registered 10/1991 with chassis number prefix HA

- 2 Owners from new

- 234 000 Kms (146,000 Miles)

- Spanish Registration Left Hand Drive



- Car is 100% Functioning, Starts first time, Drives Great

- No Lights on or Leaks

- Bodywork is very good except for a small dent above rear tail light

- Chassis is Rust Free

- Never been restored, welded or modified

- Interior is complete and in excellent condition for age

- Car has lived all its life in Spain

- ITV (MOT) valid until 07/2017



- Paperwork All Correct - Export no problem

- Car can be driven away today or we can arrange delivery by transporter to your destination – please ask for a quotation



- More photographs are available upon request.

- Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EdvkFBhdXY



- Car is available to view anytime by prior appointment in Marbella, Spain.

- For any further information please contact us:



We are specialists in the sale of Range Rover Classic 2 Doors from Spain for delivery throughout the world.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/automaganto/