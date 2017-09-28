2011 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE LUX 5DR AUTOMATIC

£20,950 20950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in black metallic with ivory leather with contrast black stitching.Top of the range with all the of the important extras includes panoramic sunroof,navigation,reversing camera,automatic,privacy glass,zenon headlights,bluetooth ,electric heated seats and many more standard on prestige lux model.Full main dealer service history upto date.Looking good value now for this iconic model.Full dealer facilities px,finance,card payments,warranties please call scott jameson 07831440991
2011 land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 prestige lux 5-door automatic black bluetooth fsh heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
