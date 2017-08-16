loading Loading please wait....
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr 20 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Panoramic Contrast Roof Stunning Example

Sheffield £22,490 22490.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£22,490
car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic. Finished in Orkney Grey with Black Contrast Roof, Mirror Caps and Vents and Black Leather Upholstery. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20" Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Electric Seats, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Keyless Start, Front an Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, Privacy Glass, Power Tailgate and Much More. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.

  • Ad ID
    15440
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    66137 mi
