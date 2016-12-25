2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] 20 Inch Alloys, Pan Roof, Sat Nav, Digital TV with Dual View, Park Pilot, Meridian Surround Sound, Surround Cameras, Blind Spot System, 1 Owner, Full Land Rover History

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this stunning one off top of the range Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic Lux. With a huge upgraded specification this cherished one owner example with flawless Land Rover main dealer service history it is without question the best example of its kind for sale in the country today. Presented in Firenze Red Metallic with Contrast Santorini Black Roof, Front Grille, Mirror Caps and Side Vents and complimented with Ebony Black Leather Upholstery and Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays. This sunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels, Glass Panoramic Roof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Dual View with Digital TV, Bluetooth with Audi Streaming, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Meridian Surround Sound, Surround and Reversing Cameras, Blind Spot Information System, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Keyless, Heated Electric Front Seats, Park Pilot including Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tail Gate, Aut