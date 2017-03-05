2012 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2SD4 Pure Tech Auto

£23,495 23495.00GBP
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Range rover evoque 2.2SD4 Pure Tech finished in Grey (Auto), 32,000 miles with black leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav and with only 1 previous owner from new, ;;Features include Electric Windows, AUX Port, Spare Key, Panoramic Glass Roof, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Daytime LED Running Lights, USB Connection, Alloy Wheels, Remote Locking, Leather Interior, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Split Folding Rear Seats, Passenger Airbags, Headlight Washers, Driver Airbag, Xenon Headlamps, Aluminium Trim, SatNav, Metallic Paint, Front Arm Rest, Central Locking, Tinted Windows, ABS, Privacy Glass, Heated Door Mirrors, Elec Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Seat Height Adjustment, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rain Sensor, Heated Seats, Electric Mirrors, Auto Wipers, Service Indicator, Paddle Shift, Front Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Upgraded Alloys, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Isofix System.;;Only GBP 23,495;;
