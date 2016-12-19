Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
White, 1 owner, Satellite Navigation,Digital Tv, Meridian Sound,Heated Leather Interior,Parking assistance with Reverse Camera,Panoramic Glass Roof, Xenons, Privacy Glass, Electric Tailgate, Illuminated Door Sills, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, 20'' Alloys in Black, , Keyless Entry,Anti-Lock Brakes, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, DAB radio, On Board Computer, Power Assisted Steering, Start/Stop, Audio Harddrive, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Autochanger, Centre Armrest, Daylight Running Lights, Electric Drivers Seat, Electric Seats, , IPOD dock, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Xenon Headlights. 5 seats.
2012 land-rover range-rover evoque sd4 dynamic lux
