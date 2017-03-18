Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
White, 1 owner, Satellite Navigation,Digital Tv, Meridian Sound,Heated Leather Interior,Parking assistance with Reverse Camera,Panoramic Glass Roof, Xenons, Privacy Glass, Electric Tailgate, Illuminated Door Sills, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, 20'' Alloys in Black, , Keyless Entry,Anti-Lock Brakes, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, DAB radio, On Board Computer, Power Assisted Steering, Start/Stop, Audio Harddrive, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Autochanger, Centre Armrest, Daylight Running Lights, Electric Drivers Seat, Electric Seats, , IPOD dock, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Xenon Headlights. 5 seats.
2012 land-rover range-rover evoque sd4 dynamic lux 1-owner abs alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth cruise-control ipod leather power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav television xenon hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...