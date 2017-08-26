2013(13) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto

£24,995 24995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Santorini black metallic, full Ebony Grained perforated leather interior with contrast Ivory stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover extended warranty Fixed Panoramic sunroof Power operated boot Automatic transmission Privacy glass 20” Five split spoke alloy wheels in Gloss black Space saver spare wheel STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear park assistance with reversing camera Meridian sound system Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Heated windscreen Heated seats DAB radio USB connectivity Keyless ignition Voice control Electric adjustable front seats Sports pedals This stunning car is presented in excellent condition and has covered only 45600 miles. Car comes complete with a service history and has just had its annual service. Balance of a Land Rover extended warranty until September 2018
2013 13 land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
