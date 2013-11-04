loading Loading please wait....
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 3dr Pan roof, 20" Wheels, Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone with Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats with Memory, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio

Sheffield £24,900 24900.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£24,900
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Evoque Dynamic. Presented in Mauritius Blue with contrasting Black Full Leather Upholstery with Ivory Contrast Stitch and Aluminium Interior Inlays. Superb specification includes Panoramic Glass Sunroof, 20" Alloy Wheels, HDD Premium Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone with Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Front and Rear Park Assist with Reversing Camera, Heated Windscreen, Xenon Headlights with Headlamp Wash and LED Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Meridian Sound System, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors. This car also benefits from an full service history done at 5728 miles on 04/11/2013 at 13149 miles on 14/10/14 at 18323miles on 23/07/2015 at 26439miles on 20/06/2016 and will be service before collection from the new owner. Supplied with 2 keys all original owners manuals. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors ca

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    34990 mi
