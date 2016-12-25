2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure [Tech Pack] 2 19"s, Pan Roof Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Stunning Example

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech. Finished in Orkney Grey with Full Black Leather Upholstery and Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 19" 5 spoke Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, ipod Connection with Meridian Sound, Heated Electric Seats, Keyless, Power Tailgate, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlights, Heated Screen. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.