2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2SD4 Pure Tech Manual

United Kingdom

£25,495
Immaculate example, just the one owner, full Land Rover history

Auto Lights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Lumbar Support Panoramic Glass Roof Parktronic Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Reversing Camera SatNav Service Indicator Sports Seats Tinted Windows Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    7801
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.2SD4 Pure Tech
