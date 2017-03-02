loading Loading please wait....
2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Evoque SD4 Dynamic-Lux Auto

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
car description

Orkney Grey with black leather

Accessories

20inch Alloys ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Parking AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Dual View Screen Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Lumbar Support Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Panoramic Glass Roof Panoramic Sunroof Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Service History Service Indicator Side Airbags Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Sports Seats Surround Camera System Television Tinted Windows Trip Computer Twin Airbags Upgraded Alloys USB Connection Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    Evoque SD4 Dynamic-Lux
