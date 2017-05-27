2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack], Overfinch GTS Conversion, 22inch Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, DAB Digital Audio with iPod Connection and Meridian

Sheffield £34,900 34900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Overfinch Range Rover Evoque. Presented in Fuji White with contrasting Ebony Black Full Leather Upholstery and Aluminium Interior Inlays. A superb specification includes 22" Overfinch Harrier Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Overfinch GTS Conversion including Front GTS Bumper with Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Stainless Steel Exhaust Finishers, Rear Spoiler, Branding Pack with Lettering and Badging Front and Rear, Panoramic Sunroof with Contrast Black Roof, HDD Touch Screen Premium Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, DAB Digital Audio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound, Power Tailgate, Keyless Start, Heated Windscreen, Heated Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Ebony Head Lining plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of spor
