2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 Auto

£27,995 27995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£27,995
Accessories

Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Mood Lighting Paddle Shift Panoramic Glass Roof Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service History Service Indicator Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Tinted Windows Upgraded Alloys Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.2SD4 Pure Tech 4x4
Range Rover Evoque for sale

