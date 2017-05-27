2015(65) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

£39,995 39995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Yulong white metallic with full Ebony black grained leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black design pack to include 20” 5 split spoke satin black alloy wheels, Narvik black grill, darkened headlights, taillights and fog lights. Narvik black diffuser and front finisher, black exhaust finishers and Narvik black Range Rover script. Fixed side steps Contrast Santorini black roof 14-way electric front seats with Memory Privacy glass Illuminated sill treadplates Tyre pressure monitoring Automatic transmission 18” space saver spare wheel STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE DYNAMIC LUX Surround camera system Park assist Configurable mood lighting Meridian 825w premium sound system Keyless entry Panoramic sunroof Power operated boot Blind spot monitoring Digital TV Dual view Automatic climate control STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear park assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Heated windscreen Heated seats DAB radio USB connectivity Keyless ignition Voice control Sports pedal This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 1690
2015 65 land-rover range-rover evoque 2000cc td4 hse dynamic lux automatic 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof television warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...