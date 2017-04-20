2015(65) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

car description

Finished in Yulong white metallic with full Ebony black grained leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black design pack to include 20” 5 split spoke satin black alloy wheels, Narvik black grill, darkened headlights, taillights and fog lights. Narvik black diffuser and front finisher, black exhaust finishers and Narvik black Range Rover script. Fixed side steps Contrast Santorini black roof 14-way electric front seats with Memory Privacy glass Illuminated sill treadplates Tyre pressure monitoring Automatic transmission 18” space saver spare wheel STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE DYNAMIC LUX Surround camera system Park assist Configurable mood lighting Meridian 825w premium sound system Keyless entry Panoramic sunroof Power operated boot Blind spot monitoring Digital TV Dual view Automatic climate control STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear park assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Heated windscreen Heated seats DAB radio USB connectivity Keyless ignition Voice control Sports pedal This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 1690