2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Autobiography 5dr 9 Speed 20" Alloys Satellite Navigation Panoramic Roof DAB Radio Reversing Camera Amazing Specification one Owner

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding One Owner from new Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Autobiography 5dr Auto 9 Speed. Finished in Corris Grey with Black Leather Upholstery with contrast White Stitch and Aluminium Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, Panoramic Glass Roof, 20" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound with ipod Connection, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start and Entry, Dual View TV, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Power Boot, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet, John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highe