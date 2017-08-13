loading Loading please wait....
2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2TD4 PureTECH Manual

£27,995 27995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£27,995
Accessories

19inch Alloys Adjustable Steering Wheel Aluminium Trim Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Drivers Electric Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Touch Start Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15415
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.2TD4 PureTECH
Range Rover Evoque for sale

