2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 year service package 20" Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen HDD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Meridian Sound System, Reversing Camera Heated and Cooled Seats

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented 1 owner Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto Coupe. Finished in Santorini Black with complimenting Ivory Full Leather Upholstery. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, a 5 year service package 20" Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen HDD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Meridian Sound System, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash, Xenon Lights with Running Lights and much more. Also benefiting from a full Land Rover Service history completed on the 14/04/16 at 1832 miles at the supplying dealer East Sussex Land Rover. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium le