2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony black and Pimento red Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Front and rear seat entertainment pack to include two rear screens, Digital TV, front seat entertainment and wireless digital headphones. Black design pack to include 20” 5 split spoke satin black alloy wheels, Narvik black grill, darkened headlights, taillights and fog lights. Narvik black diffuser and front finisher, black exhaust finishers and Narvik black Range Rover script. InControl connect plus pack Land Rover 5 year free service plan Space saver spare wheel Heated steering wheel Panoramic glass sunroof Privacy glass Keyless entry Gesture tailgate Reverse traffic detection STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Perforated leather steering wheel Illuminated treadplates Bright finish pedals Front and rear park assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Heated windscreen Heated seats DAB radio USB connectivity Keyless ignition Voice control This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 9600 miles by its private 1 owner. Car