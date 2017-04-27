2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto

£41,995 41995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony black and Pimento red Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Front and rear seat entertainment pack to include two rear screens, Digital TV, front seat entertainment and wireless digital headphones. Black design pack to include 20” 5 split spoke satin black alloy wheels, Narvik black grill, darkened headlights, taillights and fog lights. Narvik black diffuser and front finisher, black exhaust finishers and Narvik black Range Rover script. InControl connect plus pack Land Rover 5 year free service plan Space saver spare wheel Heated steering wheel Panoramic glass sunroof Privacy glass Keyless entry Gesture tailgate Reverse traffic detection STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Perforated leather steering wheel Illuminated treadplates Bright finish pedals Front and rear park assistance with reversing camera Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Heated windscreen Heated seats DAB radio USB connectivity Keyless ignition Voice control This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 9600 miles by its private 1 owner. Car
2016 16 land-rover range-rover evoque 2000cc td4 hse dynamic automatic 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
