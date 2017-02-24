2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in Phoenix orange premium metallic with full Ebony black Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover 5 year service plan Black styling pack to include 20” Five split spoke alloy wheels in Satin black, darkened exterior lights, Narvik black front and rear lettering and black exhaust finishers. Adaptive LED headlights Keyless entry Full Oxford leather Lane departure warning system Premium metallic paint finish STANDARD FEATURES Touch in screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Incontrol apps Meridian premium sound system Front and rear parking assistance with reverse camera Heated seats Configurable lighting DAB radio 9 speed automatic transmission Keyless ignition Cruise control Multi function steering wheel Audio interface Power fold exterior mirrors Illuminated door entry guards This stunning Evoque convertible is offered in outstanding condition and has covered 1500 miles by its 1 owner. Car comes complete with Land Rover’s free servicing until June 2021 and the balance of Land Rovers manufacturer warranty until June 2019.