2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto,Full Urban Exterior Styling, Panoramic Roof, Reverse Camera, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Navigation, DAB Radio, Cruise, 22inch Alloys, Side Steps.

Sheffield £39,990

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£39,990
car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Range Rover Evoque Tailored By Urban Automotive. This Vehicle is finished in Firenze Red with Black Leather and Brushed Aluminium Trim. The specification includes Full Urban Exterior Styling which includes Front and Rear Bumpers, Body Mouldings and Wheel Arches in Body Colour, Black Styling Pack to Grills, Vents and Trims, Exhaust Finisher in Satin Black, Urban Lettering and 22inch Black Wheels. It also includes Fixed Panoramic Roof, Side Steps, Reverse Camera, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, InControl Touch Navigation, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), AUX and USB, Electric Folding Mirrors, Xenon headlights, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddles, Electric Seats and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5814 mi
