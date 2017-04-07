2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto,Full Urban Exterior Styling, Panoramic Roof, Reverse Camera, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Navigation, DAB Radio, Cruise, 22inch Alloys, Side Steps.

Sheffield £39,990 39990.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Range Rover Evoque Tailored By Urban Automotive. This Vehicle is finished in Firenze Red with Black Leather and Brushed Aluminium Trim. The specification includes Full Urban Exterior Styling which includes Front and Rear Bumpers, Body Mouldings and Wheel Arches in Body Colour, Black Styling Pack to Grills, Vents and Trims, Exhaust Finisher in Satin Black, Urban Lettering and 22inch Black Wheels. It also includes Fixed Panoramic Roof, Side Steps, Reverse Camera, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, InControl Touch Navigation, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electric Folding Mirrors, Xenon headlights, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddles, Electric Seats and much more. In our opinion a genuine rival to the likes of Overfinch, Revere, Lumma, Kahn and Onyx. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of spo
2016 land-rover range-rover evoque 2000cc td4 se tech 5-door automatic full urban exterior styling panoramic roof reverse camera power tailgate privacy-glass sat-nav dab radio cruise-control 22inch alloy-wheels side-steps red black-leather bluetooth heated-seats xenon hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...