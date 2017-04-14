loading Loading please wait....
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0TD HSE Dynamic Auto

£39,995 39995.00GBP


United Kingdom

car description

Stunning facelift example in white

Accessories

Adaptive Headlights Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Central Locking Colour Coded DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Dual View Screen Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Mood Lighting Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Panoramic Glass Roof Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional Service History Service Indicator Spare Key Spoiler Sports Seats Upgraded Alloys USB Connection Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9451
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    14/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.0TD HSE Dynamic
