car description

THIS STUNNING RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DYNAMIC HAS JUST ARRIVED WITH US AT R.S VEHICLE SALES, SOURCE - We were fortunate enough to take this vehicle in Part Exchange against a Vw UP we had in stock. CONDITION - it has been exceptionally well looked after by its Previous Keepers From New. SERVICE HISTORY - This Range Rover Evoque comes with Full Land Rover Service history up until 2016 and shall receive a fresh Service and MOT by one of our approved service centres prior to sale. PRESENTATION - It looks stunning presented in Fuji White and rides on 20in Alloy Wheels. It boasts a Heated Black Leather Interior which is in superb condition for the cars age and mileage. SPECIFICATION - This Range Rover Evoque has an extremely high specification including Meridian Sound System, Reversing Camera, Bluetooth Handsfree with Music Streaming, Keyless Start, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bi-Xenon Headlights, 2 Keys Plus Much Much More, R.S Vehicles Sales - We offer fantastic part exchange valuations, industry leading extended warranties, and all of our vehicles are HPI clear. All cars fully prepared to a high standard and fully valeted for sale. ** PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE YOU TRAVEL TO VIEW A CAR AS WE ARE OFTEN OUT COLLECTING NEW STOCK. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE AVAILABLE TO VIEW INDOORS SO PLEASE DO NOT WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER ** Family Run Business, Open 7 Days, By Appointment, GBP 25,495