LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech

Liverpool £32,995 32995.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£32,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 4924 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Leather, Ivory/Lunar perforated seats, Lunar colourway, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Heated washer nozzles, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Rain sensor windscreen, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Touch Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20905
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4924 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
