LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech

Sidcup £28,990 28990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 11829 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
Heated front windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
