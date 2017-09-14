loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 eD4 SE Tech 5dr 2WD

Get an Insurance Quote

Gloucester £31,859 31859.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£31,859
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 eD4 SE Tech 5dr 2WD Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 2909 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, InControl Protect?, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Electric Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, 18" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Cruise Control, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Full Leather, Rear Headrests, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Ambience Lighting, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, 1 Owner

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2909 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on