Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 SE TECH ED4

£28,950 28950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Black leather trim, Cirrus headlining, Piano black applique, electric front seats, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, SD Navigation System, touch-screen Base audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, DAB digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, 18in style 11 alloys, Parking sensors front and rear, forward facing camera, lane departure warning system, electric heated folding mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Voice activated controls, multi-function leather steering wheel, 6-speed manual gearbox, cruise control, Stop/Start system, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, heated headlamp power wash, heated front windscreen, rain sensor, Keyless Entry/Start function, ISOFIX child seat system, illuminated door sill, rear bench seat (5 seats), rear centre armrest, one private owner from new
land-rover range-rover evoque 2000cc se tech ed4 grey 6-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats heated-windscreen isofix leather manual parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control xenon 2016 hands-free black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
