LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Si4 DYNAMIC COUPE. HUGE SPEC, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. 2011

We are thrilled to offer this 2011 (61) Range Rover Evoque 2.0 Di4 Dynamic Coupe Automatic. The vehicle is finished in Fuji White with Contrasting Black Roof, Gloss Black 20" Alloy Wheels and complemented with the Perforated Red and Black 2-Tone Leather interior and Contrasting Dark Engine Turned Veneer.;;This vehicle has covered ONLY 47,000 Miles and has had only 2 Former Keepers and benefits from a Full Land Rover Service History.;;This superb-looking and great-performing Evoque has a fantastic specification which includes the following:;;HDD Premium Navigation Including Voice Control with Touch Screen;Perforated Red and Black Leather Upholstery;20" Alloy Wheels;Heated and Electric Front Seats;Meridian Sound Upgrade;Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature;Multifunction Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Paddle Gear Shift;Rear View Camera;Front Parking Aid with Visual Display;Rear Park Distance Control;Power Open Close Tailgate;Centre Console Cool Box;Dual Zone Climate Control;Bluetooth Telephone Connection;DAB Digital Radio;Electric Heated Adjustable Folding Door Mirrors with Memory + Approach Lamp;Privacy Glass;Keyless Go;Electronic Traction Control;Remote Window Closing;Audio Remote Control in Steering Wheel;Electric Windows/One Touch Operation;MP3 Compatible Radio/Single CD player;USB/Aux Input Socket;Remote Locking;60/40 Split Fold Rear Seat/Load Through Facility;Centre Arm Rests;Multiple SRS Air-Bags;Remote Central Locking;Power Steering;Adjustable Steering Column;Height Adjustable Drivers Seat;Rear Head Rests;Heated Rear Screen;Isofix Child Seat Preparation;High Level Rear Brake Light;Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror;Rear Wash Wiper;Fitted Carpet Mats;Cup Holders;;The look and specification of this vehicle are fantastic and as you would expect, this stunning Range Rover Evoque is in exceptional condition inside and out and its stunning colour combination really needs to be seen to be appreciated.;