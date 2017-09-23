LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Si4 Dynamic LUX Coupe 4x4 3dr Auto

Accessories

Solid Fuji White, 5465 Of Optional Extras including Red Leather Performance Seats, 825w Meridian Sound System, Rear Camera, Detailed Land Rover Service History, Upgrades - 20in Sport Style 7 Chrome Shadow (Dynamic), Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Privacy Glass, Analogue/ Digital Television, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Performance Seat Upgrade, Memory Seats, Parking Sensors, 3 owners, Full dealership history, Red Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 20in Five Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 6 with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Metallic Paint, Push Button Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers. 5 seats, Auto100 is a family owned company with over 400 used prestige vehicles in stock operating over 3 sites in the Nottinghamshire area. We have built our business out of honesty and trust. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality vehicle and service to our customers., We offer PCP and Hire Purchase Finance agreements from 3.5% AER. Part Exchange Welcome. All vehicles HPI and Experian checked and clear. , Visit our website for a full list of our current stock and finance offers., , TO ALLOW US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH OUR BEST SERVICE PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN ASSURE THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE AND ON THE CORRECT SITE FOR VIEWING., THIS IS A RARE PETROL EXAMPLE., FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 24,980