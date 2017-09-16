LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Cardiff £35,707 35707.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4359 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, HDD Navigation System, Alloy Wheels 20", Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Meridian Sound System, Powered Tailgate, Premium Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...