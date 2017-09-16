loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Cardiff £35,497 35497.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£35,497
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4816 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Contrast Roof, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Meridian Sound System, Powered Tailgate, Premium Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats

  • Ad ID
    18105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4816 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
