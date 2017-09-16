LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Cardiff £35,837 35837.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2038 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, InControl?, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Meridian Sound System, Powered Tailgate, Premium Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Electric Windows
