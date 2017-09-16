loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Cardiff £35,177 35177.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4770 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, HDD Navigation System, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Meridian Sound System, Powered Tailgate, Premium Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Electric Seats

  • Ad ID
    18107
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4770 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
