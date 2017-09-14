loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£35,347 35347.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2025 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

''Inclusive Of Service Package", 7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, InControl Protect?, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Alloy Wheels 19", Colour Coded Mirrors, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Body Coloured Bumpers, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear

  • Ad ID
    17064
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2025 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
