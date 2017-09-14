loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£35,397 35397.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1754 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Climate Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, DAB Radio, Automatic Wipers, Foot Well Lighting, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control

  • Ad ID
    17065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1754 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
