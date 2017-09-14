LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£35,397 35397.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1754 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Climate Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, DAB Radio, Automatic Wipers, Foot Well Lighting, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...