LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,289 36289.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 896 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

''Inclusive Of Service Package", Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Powered Tailgate, Gesture Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Electric Memory Seats, Side Steps, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Leather Trim, Privacy Glass, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Alloy Wheels 19", Space Saver Spare Wheel, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Automatic Climate Control, InControl?, Intelligent High Beam, Keyless Start, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), iPod/MP3 Connectivity, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Electronic Park Brake, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Start/Stop, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Seats, Hill Decent Control, Terrain Response, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    896 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
