LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£30,499 30499.00GBP

CarShop Cardiff
CF118TT,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30918 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    24355
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30918 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
