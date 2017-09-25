LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£32,998 32998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Peugeot/Toyota (Kilmarnock)
KA31NJ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11542 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, 8" colour display screen, Ebony morzine headlining, Front Parking Aid, Gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, DAB Digital radio, USB connection located in centre console, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Heated windscreen, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Isofix child seat preparation, Dual zone climate control with AQS, ESP + traction control, Electronic brake force distribution, Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Pedestrian airbag system, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Immobiliser
