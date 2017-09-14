LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Ember Auto

Pulborough £38,990 38990.00GBP
Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Ember Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10036 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK
Automatic climate control, Contrast roof - Firenze Red, Heated front windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Roof spoiler - Firenze Red, 60/40 split folding rear seat, All-Terrain Progress Control, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 'Narvik Black' front grille, 10.2 inch high resolution touch-screen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Bonnet louvres: 'Narvik Black', Darkened headlights rear lights fog lights, Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Dynamic exhaust finisher: 'Narvik Black', Dynamic front and rear bumper, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, Side curtain airbags, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
