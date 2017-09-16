LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Chesterfield £32,344 32344.00GBP
Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9034 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Waitomo Grey
Leather, Almond, Privacy glass, Heated steering wheel, 5+2 seating, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake
