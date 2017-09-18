LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Lewes £33,990 33990.00GBP
Land Rover Lewes
Lewes, BN72DN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7881 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
