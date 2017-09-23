LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Liverpool £33,495 33495.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9467 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Ebony grained seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Tow Pack, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Navigation, Powered gesture tailgate, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake
