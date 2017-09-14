loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Salisbury £36,989 36989.00GBP

Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£36,989
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2491 Engine Size: Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Keyless entry, Leather steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17339
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2491 mi
  • Doors
    5
