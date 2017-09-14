LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Exeter £34,995 34995.00GBP
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4235 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE
Approved Service Pack (Evoque), Black Design Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Plus Pack, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
