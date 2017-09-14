loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Exeter £34,995 34995.00GBP

Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom

£34,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4235 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Approved Service Pack (Evoque), Black Design Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Plus Pack, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17076
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4235 mi
  • Doors
    3
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on