LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Liverpool £35,995

Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£35,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6813 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone

Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Contrast roof: Santorini Black, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats

  • Ad ID
    24096
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6813 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
